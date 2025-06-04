Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, symmetric about the mean. It is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). In a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two, and 99.7% within three, making it essential for statistical analysis.

Mean The mean is the average value of a set of numbers, calculated by summing all values and dividing by the count of values. In the context of a normal distribution, the mean represents the center of the distribution, where the highest point of the curve occurs. It is a measure of central tendency that provides a useful summary of the data set.