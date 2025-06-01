Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 5.R.41
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–42, use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area or percentile.
P85
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The problem asks for the z-score corresponding to the 85th percentile (P85). This means that 85% of the data lies below this z-score in a standard normal distribution.
Understand the relationship between percentiles and cumulative probabilities: The 85th percentile corresponds to a cumulative probability of 0.85 in the standard normal distribution.
Use the Standard Normal Table or technology: Locate the cumulative probability of 0.85 in the Standard Normal Table (or use statistical software or a calculator with a z-score function). The table or tool will provide the z-score corresponding to this cumulative probability.
Interpret the z-score: The z-score represents the number of standard deviations the value is above or below the mean. Since the cumulative probability is greater than 0.5, the z-score will be positive, indicating it is above the mean.
Verify the result: Double-check the cumulative probability in the table or software to ensure the z-score corresponds to 0.85. This step ensures accuracy in your solution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores indicate how many standard deviations an element is from the mean, allowing for comparison across different datasets.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the bell-shaped curve and is used to determine probabilities and percentiles for normally distributed data. The area under the curve corresponds to probabilities, making it essential for z-score calculations.
Cumulative Area
Cumulative area refers to the total area under the curve of a probability distribution up to a certain z-score. It represents the probability that a random variable drawn from the distribution will be less than or equal to that z-score. This concept is crucial for finding percentiles and understanding the distribution of data in statistics.
