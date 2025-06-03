Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:21 minutes
Problem 5.Q.5
Textbook Question
In a standardized IQ test, scores are normally distributed, with a mean score of 100 and a standardized deviation of 15. Use this information in Exercises 3–10. (Adapted from 123test)
What percent of the IQ scores are greater than 112?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key parameters of the normal distribution: the mean (μ = 100) and the standard deviation (σ = 15). The problem asks for the percentage of IQ scores greater than 112.
Standardize the raw score of 112 to a z-score using the formula: , where x is the raw score, μ is the mean, and σ is the standard deviation.
Substitute the values into the z-score formula: . Simplify the numerator and divide by the standard deviation to calculate the z-score.
Use a z-table or a standard normal distribution calculator to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This gives the probability of a score being less than 112.
To find the percentage of scores greater than 112, subtract the cumulative probability from 1 (i.e., , where P is the cumulative probability). Multiply the result by 100 to express it as a percentage.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In the context of IQ scores, this means that most individuals score around the average (100), with fewer individuals scoring significantly higher or lower.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Z-Score
A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the score and then dividing by the standard deviation. For an IQ score of 112, the Z-score helps determine its position relative to the mean and is essential for finding the percentage of scores above this value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Percentile Rank
Percentile rank is a measure used to indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations fall. In this case, calculating the percentile rank for an IQ score of 112 allows us to determine the percentage of individuals who scored lower than this score, which can then be used to find the percentage of scores that are greater.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:59
Calculating Standard Deviation Example 1
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning