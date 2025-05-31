Approximating a Binomial Distribution In Exercises 17 and 18, a binomial experiment is given. Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.





Bachelor’s Degrees Twenty-two percent of adults over 18 years of age have a bachelor’s degree. You randomly select 20 adults over 18 years of age and ask whether they have a bachelor’s degree.