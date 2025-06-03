Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:21 minutes
Problem 5.RE.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–18, find the indicated area under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
To the left of z = -1.95
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the area under the standard normal curve to the left of z = -1.95. This represents the cumulative probability for a z-score of -1.95 in a standard normal distribution.
Step 2: Recall that the standard normal distribution is symmetric about the mean (z = 0), and the total area under the curve is 1. The area to the left of a given z-score represents the cumulative probability up to that z-score.
Step 3: Use the z-score table (also called the standard normal table) or technology (such as a graphing calculator or statistical software) to find the cumulative probability corresponding to z = -1.95. The table or software will provide the area to the left of this z-score.
Step 4: If using a z-score table, locate the row corresponding to -1.9 and the column corresponding to 0.05 (since -1.95 = -1.9 + 0.05). The intersection of this row and column gives the cumulative probability.
Step 5: If using technology, input the z-score of -1.95 into the appropriate function (e.g., 'normalcdf' on a calculator or a similar function in statistical software) to directly obtain the cumulative probability. This value represents the area under the curve to the left of z = -1.95.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special normal distribution with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. It is used to describe how data points are distributed in a standardized way, allowing for comparison across different datasets. The area under the curve represents probabilities, with the total area equaling 1.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Z-scores
A Z-score indicates how many standard deviations a data point is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the data point and dividing by the standard deviation. In the context of the standard normal distribution, a Z-score of -1.95 means the value is 1.95 standard deviations below the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Area Under the Curve
The area under the curve of a probability distribution represents the likelihood of a random variable falling within a particular range. For the standard normal distribution, this area can be found using Z-tables or technology, such as statistical software, to determine probabilities associated with specific Z-scores.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:50
Z-Scores from Probabilities
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning