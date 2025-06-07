In a survey of U.S. adults, 81% feel they have little or no control over data collected about them by companies. You randomly select 250 U.S. adults and ask them whether they feel they have control over data collected about them by companies. Use this information in Exercises 11 and 12. (Source: Pew Research Center)





Determine whether you can use a normal distribution to approximate the binomial distribution. If you can, find the mean and standard deviation. If you cannot, explain why.