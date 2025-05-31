Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Probability Binomial probability refers to the likelihood of obtaining a fixed number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is calculated using the binomial formula, which incorporates the number of trials, the number of successes, and the probability of success on each trial. This concept is essential for understanding discrete outcomes in scenarios like coin flips or quality control.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. It is significant in statistics because many phenomena tend to follow this distribution due to the Central Limit Theorem, which states that the sum of a large number of independent random variables will approximate a normal distribution, regardless of the original distribution.