6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
1:21 minutes
Problem 5.RE.5
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5 and 6, find the area of the indicated region under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the area under the standard normal curve to the left of z = 0.46. This represents the cumulative probability for z-values less than or equal to 0.46.
Step 2: Recall that the standard normal curve is symmetric about z = 0, with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. The area under the curve represents probabilities.
Step 3: Use the standard normal table (z-table) or technology (such as a graphing calculator or statistical software) to find the cumulative probability corresponding to z = 0.46. The z-table provides the area to the left of a given z-value.
Step 4: If using technology, input the z-value (0.46) into the software or calculator to compute the cumulative probability. Ensure the tool is set to standard normal distribution.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The area under the curve to the left of z = 0.46 represents the probability of a random variable from a standard normal distribution being less than or equal to 0.46.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is represented by the bell-shaped curve, and all values are expressed in terms of z-scores, which indicate how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. This distribution is crucial for calculating probabilities and areas under the curve.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different distributions and are essential for finding areas under the standard normal curve.
Area Under the Curve
The area under the curve (AUC) in a probability distribution represents the likelihood of a random variable falling within a particular range. For the standard normal distribution, this area can be calculated using z-scores and is often found using statistical tables or technology. The AUC is fundamental in hypothesis testing and confidence interval estimation.
