In Exercises 13–20, express the indicated degree of likelihood as a probability value between 0 and 1.
Movies Based on a study of the movies made in a recent year, 33 out of every 100 movies have a female lead or co-lead.
Randomness When using a computer to randomly generate the last digit of a phone number to be called for a survey, there is 1 chance in 10 that the last digit is zero
Square Peg Sydney Smith wrote in “On the Conduct of the Understanding” that it is impossible to fit a square peg in a round hole.
Kentucky Derby Odds When the horse Justify won the 144th Kentucky Derby, a \$2 bet on a Justify win resulted in a winning ticket worth \$7.80.
a. How much net profit was made from a \$2 win bet on Justify?
c. If the payoff odds were the actual odds found in part (c), what would be the worth of a \$2 win ticket after the Justify win?
Notation When randomly selecting adults, let M denote the event of randomly selecting a male and let B denote the event of randomly selecting someone with blue eyes. What does P (M|B) represent? Is P (M|B) the same as P (B|M)?
Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.
Touch Therapy When she was 9 years of age, Emily Rosa did a science fair experiment in which she tested professional touch therapists to see if they could sense her energy field. She flipped a coin to select either her right hand or her left hand, and then she asked the therapists to identify the selected hand by placing their hand just under Emily’s hand without seeing it and without touching it. Among 280 trials, the touch therapists were correct 123 times (based on data in “A Close Look at Therapeutic Touch,” Journal of the American Medical Association, Vol. 279, No. 13).
a. Given that Emily used a coin toss to select either her right hand or her left hand, what proportion of correct responses would be expected if the touch therapists made random guesses?
In Exercises 6–10, refer to the accompanying table, which describes the numbers of adults in groups of five who reported sleepwalking (based on data from “Prevalence and Comorbidity of Nocturnal Wandering In the U.S. Adult General Population,” by Ohayon et al., Neurology, Vol. 78, No. 20).
Does the table describe a probability distribution?
Interpreting a Computer Display
In Exercises 9–12, refer to the display obtained by using the paired data consisting of weights (pounds) and highway fuel consumption amounts (mi/gal) of the large cars included in Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. Along with the paired weights and fuel consumption amounts, StatCrunch was also given the value of 4000 pounds to be used for predicting highway fuel consumption.
[IMAGE]
Predicting Highway Fuel Consumption Using a car weight of x = 4000 (pounds), what is the single value that is the best predicted amount of highway fuel consumption?
Casino Size and Revenue Use the same paired data from the preceding exercise.
b. What is the best predicted amount of revenue for a casino with a size of 200 thousand square feet? Is it likely that the best predicted amount of revenue will be accurate?
Federal Criminal Defendants The following graph depicts results from a study of defendants in federal crime cases (based on data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts).
a. If a defendant is randomly selected what is the probability that this person had their case dismissed before going to trial?
d. If three defendants are randomly selected, what is the probability that they all pleaded guilty?
Notation For a polygraph (lie detector) used when a subject is presented with a question, let L= the subject lied and let Y = the polygraph indicated that the subject told a lie. Use your own words to translate the notation P (Y|L) into a verbal statement.
Significant For 100 births, P(exactly 56 girls) and P(56 or more girls) Is 56 girls in 100 births a significantly high number of girls? Which probability is relevant to answering that question?
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
a. Find the probability of getting exactly 2 matches.