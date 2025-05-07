Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, it can be used to determine the probability of having exactly 56 girls in 100 births, where each birth can be considered a trial with a success probability of 0.5 (assuming equal likelihood of boys and girls).

Probability Mass Function (PMF) The probability mass function gives the probability of a discrete random variable taking on a specific value. For the binomial distribution, the PMF can be used to calculate P(exactly 56 girls) by applying the formula: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, and p is the probability of success.