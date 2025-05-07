Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:17 minutes
Problem 5.q.6
Textbook Question
In Exercises 6–10, refer to the accompanying table, which describes the numbers of adults in groups of five who reported sleepwalking (based on data from “Prevalence and Comorbidity of Nocturnal Wandering In the U.S. Adult General Population,” by Ohayon et al., Neurology, Vol. 78, No. 20).
Does the table describe a probability distribution?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the requirements for a probability distribution. A probability distribution must satisfy two conditions: (1) The sum of all probabilities must equal 1, and (2) each probability value must be between 0 and 1 inclusive.
Step 2: Examine the table provided. The table lists values of x (the number of adults reporting sleepwalking) and their corresponding probabilities P(x). Verify that all P(x) values are between 0 and 1.
Step 3: Add up all the probabilities in the table: P(0) + P(1) + P(2) + P(3) + P(4) + P(5). Use the values provided in the table: 0.172 + 0.363 + 0.306 + 0.129 + 0.027 + 0.002.
Step 4: Check if the sum of the probabilities equals 1. If the sum is exactly 1, the first condition for a probability distribution is satisfied.
Step 5: Confirm that all probabilities are between 0 and 1 inclusive. If both conditions are satisfied, then the table describes a probability distribution.
