Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Payoff Odds Payoff odds represent the amount of money a bettor receives in return for a winning bet, relative to the amount wagered. In this case, the payoff odds for a $2 bet on Justify winning were $7.80, meaning the bettor receives $7.80 for every $2 wagered. Understanding payoff odds is crucial for calculating potential returns on bets. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Calculating the Median

Betting Odds Betting odds indicate the probability of a particular outcome occurring, often expressed in fractional or decimal form. They help bettors assess the risk and potential reward of their wagers. In the context of the Kentucky Derby, knowing the odds can inform decisions on how much to bet and which horses to back. Recommended video: Guided course 03:26 03:26 Calculating the Median