Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conditional Probability Conditional probability refers to the likelihood of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. In this context, P(Y|L) represents the probability that the polygraph indicates a lie (Y) given that the subject actually lied (L). Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting how the polygraph's results relate to the truthfulness of the subject. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Notation in Probability In probability theory, notation is used to succinctly express relationships between events. The notation P(A|B) denotes the probability of event A occurring given that event B has occurred. Familiarity with this notation helps in translating mathematical expressions into verbal statements, which is essential for clear communication of statistical concepts. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability