Conditional Probability Conditional probability refers to the likelihood of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. It is denoted as P(A|B), which reads as 'the probability of A given B.' In this context, P(M|B) represents the probability of selecting a male given that the individual has blue eyes. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Bayes' Theorem Bayes' Theorem is a fundamental principle in probability that describes how to update the probability of a hypothesis based on new evidence. It relates the conditional probabilities of two events and is expressed as P(A|B) = [P(B|A) * P(A)] / P(B). This theorem helps in understanding the relationship between P(M|B) and P(B|M).