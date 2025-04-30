Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:25 minutes
Problem 5.1.18a
Textbook Question
Lottery. In Exercises 15–20, refer to the accompanying table, which describes probabilities for the California Daily 4 lottery. The player selects four digits with repetition allowed, and the random variable x is the number of digits that match those in the same order that they are drawn (for a “straight” bet).
Using Probabilities for Significant Events
a. Find the probability of getting exactly 2 matches.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks for the probability of getting exactly 2 matches in the California Daily 4 lottery. The table provided lists the probabilities for different numbers of matching digits (x).
Step 2: Locate the relevant probability in the table. From the table, the probability of getting exactly 2 matches corresponds to P(x = 2).
Step 3: Identify the value of P(x = 2) from the table. According to the table, P(x = 2) is listed as 0.049.
Step 4: Interpret the result. This means that the probability of getting exactly 2 matches in the California Daily 4 lottery is 0.049, or 4.9%.
Step 5: Conclude the solution. The probability value is directly obtained from the table, and no further calculations are necessary for this problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In this case, the random variable x represents the number of matching digits in the lottery, and the table provides the probabilities for each possible outcome (0 to 4 matches). Understanding this distribution is essential for calculating specific probabilities, such as the likelihood of getting exactly 2 matches.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Random Variable
A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In the context of the lottery, the random variable x quantifies the number of digits that match the drawn numbers in the correct order. Recognizing how random variables operate helps in analyzing the probabilities associated with different outcomes, which is crucial for solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Calculating Probabilities
Calculating probabilities involves determining the likelihood of a specific event occurring based on a probability distribution. For this question, to find the probability of getting exactly 2 matches, one would refer to the provided table and identify the corresponding probability value, which is 0.049. This process is fundamental in statistics for making informed predictions and decisions based on random events.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice