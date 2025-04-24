Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Net Profit Net profit is the amount of money gained after subtracting the initial investment from the total returns. In betting, it is calculated by taking the winnings and deducting the amount wagered. For example, if a bettor wins $7.80 from a $2 bet, the net profit would be $7.80 - $2 = $5.80.

Betting Odds Betting odds represent the likelihood of a particular outcome occurring and determine how much a bettor can win. In this case, the odds for Justify winning were such that a $2 bet returned $7.80, indicating a favorable outcome. Understanding odds helps bettors assess potential returns and risks associated with their wagers.