Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:16 minutes
Problem 4.1.19
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–20, express the indicated degree of likelihood as a probability value between 0 and 1.
Square Peg Sydney Smith wrote in “On the Conduct of the Understanding” that it is impossible to fit a square peg in a round hole.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The task is to express the degree of likelihood of an event (in this case, the impossibility of fitting a square peg into a round hole) as a probability value between 0 and 1. Probability values range from 0 (impossible event) to 1 (certain event).
Recall the definition of probability: Probability is a measure of how likely an event is to occur. An event that is described as 'impossible' has a probability of 0.
Interpret the statement: The phrase 'it is impossible to fit a square peg in a round hole' indicates that the event cannot occur under any circumstances.
Assign the probability value: Based on the interpretation of 'impossible,' assign a probability value of 0 to this event.
Conclude: The probability of fitting a square peg into a round hole, as described in the problem, is 0. This is the final probability value expressed between 0 and 1.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a value between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates that the event cannot happen, while a probability of 1 indicates certainty that the event will occur. Understanding how to calculate and interpret probabilities is essential for analyzing situations involving uncertainty.
Event
In probability theory, an event is a specific outcome or a set of outcomes from a random experiment. For example, in the context of fitting a square peg into a round hole, the event could be defined as 'the peg fits.' Identifying the event of interest is crucial for determining its probability.
Sample Space
The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. In the case of fitting a square peg into a round hole, the sample space would include all configurations of the peg and hole. Understanding the sample space helps in calculating the probability of specific events by providing a complete context for the possible outcomes.
