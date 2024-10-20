Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Problem 14.CRE.1d
Textbook Question
Federal Criminal Defendants The following graph depicts results from a study of defendants in federal crime cases (based on data from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts).
d. If three defendants are randomly selected, what is the probability that they all pleaded guilty?
