Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
1:31 minutes
Problem 4.1.15
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–20, express the indicated degree of likelihood as a probability value between 0 and 1.
Movies Based on a study of the movies made in a recent year, 33 out of every 100 movies have a female lead or co-lead.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to express the likelihood of a movie having a female lead or co-lead as a probability value between 0 and 1. Probability is calculated as the ratio of favorable outcomes to total outcomes.
Step 2: Identify the given values. From the problem, we know that 33 out of every 100 movies have a female lead or co-lead. This means the number of favorable outcomes is 33, and the total number of outcomes is 100.
Step 3: Write the formula for probability. The formula is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>favorable outcomes</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>total outcomes</mi></mrow></mfrac></math>
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the formula. Replace 'favorable outcomes' with 33 and 'total outcomes' with 100 in the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>33</mn></mrow><mrow><mn>100</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>
Step 5: Simplify the fraction if necessary. The probability value should be expressed as a decimal or fraction between 0 and 1. If the fraction can be simplified, do so, or convert it to a decimal by dividing the numerator by the denominator.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a value between 0 and 1. A probability of 0 indicates that the event cannot happen, while a probability of 1 indicates certainty that the event will occur. In this context, it quantifies the chance of a movie having a female lead or co-lead based on observed data.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Proportion
Proportion is a statistical measure that represents the part of a whole. It is calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of outcomes. In the given scenario, the proportion of movies with a female lead or co-lead is 33 out of 100, which can be converted into a probability value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:27
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests
Data Interpretation
Data interpretation involves analyzing and making sense of numerical information to draw conclusions. In this case, interpreting the data from the study of movies allows us to understand the representation of female leads in films. This skill is essential for converting raw data into meaningful probability values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice