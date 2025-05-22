Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Permutations Permutations refer to the different arrangements of a set of objects where the order matters. When calculating permutations of n distinct objects taken r at a time, you are counting the number of ways to arrange r objects selected from a total of n. For example, if you have three distinct letters A, B, and C, the permutations of 2 letters taken from these would include AB, AC, BA, BC, CA, and CB, totaling six arrangements. Recommended video: 07:11 07:11 Introduction to Permutations

Factorial The factorial of a non-negative integer n, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers up to n. It is a fundamental concept in combinatorics used to calculate permutations and combinations. For instance, 4! equals 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 24, which represents the total arrangements of four distinct objects. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations