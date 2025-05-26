Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Counting
4:16 minutes
Problem 3.4.12
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7-14, perform the indicated calculation.
12. (10C7)/(14C7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The problem involves calculating a ratio of combinations. Specifically, we need to compute \( \frac{{10C7}}{{14C7}} \), where \( nCk \) represents the number of combinations of \( k \) items chosen from \( n \) items.
Step 2: Recall the formula for combinations. The formula for \( nCk \) is given by \( nCk = \frac{{n!}}{{k!(n-k)!}} \), where \( n! \) is the factorial of \( n \).
Step 3: Apply the formula to calculate \( 10C7 \). Substitute \( n = 10 \) and \( k = 7 \) into the formula: \( 10C7 = \frac{{10!}}{{7!(10-7)!}} = \frac{{10!}}{{7! \cdot 3!}} \).
Step 4: Apply the formula to calculate \( 14C7 \). Substitute \( n = 14 \) and \( k = 7 \) into the formula: \( 14C7 = \frac{{14!}}{{7!(14-7)!}} = \frac{{14!}}{{7! \cdot 7!}} \).
Step 5: Simplify the ratio \( \frac{{10C7}}{{14C7}} \). Substitute the expressions for \( 10C7 \) and \( 14C7 \) into the ratio and simplify by canceling common terms. This will give the final result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combinations
Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order of selection does not matter. The notation 'nCr' represents the number of ways to choose 'r' items from 'n' items, calculated using the formula n! / (r!(n-r)!), where '!' denotes factorial. Understanding combinations is essential for solving problems involving groups or selections.
Factorial
A factorial, denoted as 'n!', is the product of all positive integers up to 'n'. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are fundamental in combinatorial calculations, as they help determine the total arrangements or selections of items, making them crucial for understanding combinations.
Ratio of Combinations
The ratio of combinations compares two different combinations, providing insight into their relative sizes. In the expression (10C7)/(14C7), it calculates how many ways you can choose 7 items from 10 compared to choosing 7 from 14. This concept is useful in probability and statistics for understanding the likelihood of different outcomes.
