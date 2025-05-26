Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combinations Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order of selection does not matter. The notation 'nCr' represents the number of ways to choose 'r' items from 'n' items, calculated using the formula n! / (r!(n-r)!), where '!' denotes factorial. Understanding combinations is essential for solving problems involving groups or selections. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations

Factorial A factorial, denoted as 'n!', is the product of all positive integers up to 'n'. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are fundamental in combinatorial calculations, as they help determine the total arrangements or selections of items, making them crucial for understanding combinations. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations