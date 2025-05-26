Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combinatorial Notation Combinatorial notation, often represented as nCr or C(n, r), denotes the number of ways to choose r elements from a set of n elements without regard to the order of selection. It is calculated using the formula nCr = n! / (r!(n-r)!), where '!' denotes factorial, the product of all positive integers up to that number.

Factorial A factorial, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are fundamental in combinatorics, particularly in calculating combinations and permutations, as they help determine the total arrangements or selections possible.