- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Counting
Problem 3.4.6
True or False? In Exercises 3-6, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
6. 7C5=7C2
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for combinations, which is used to calculate the number of ways to choose r items from a set of n items. The formula is: .
Step 2: Apply the formula to calculate . Substitute n = 7 and r = 5 into the formula: .
Step 3: Simplify the denominator of the formula for . The denominator becomes , since .
Step 4: Similarly, calculate using the same formula. Substitute n = 7 and r = 2 into the formula: .
Step 5: Observe that the calculations for and are equivalent because of the symmetry property of combinations: . Conclude that the statement is true.
Key Concepts
Combinatorial Notation
Combinatorial notation, often represented as nCr or C(n, r), denotes the number of ways to choose r elements from a set of n elements without regard to the order of selection. It is calculated using the formula nCr = n! / (r!(n-r)!), where '!' denotes factorial, the product of all positive integers up to that number.
Factorial
A factorial, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are fundamental in combinatorics, particularly in calculating combinations and permutations, as they help determine the total arrangements or selections possible.
Properties of Combinations
One important property of combinations is that C(n, r) = C(n, n-r). This means that choosing r elements from n is equivalent to leaving out n-r elements. This property is crucial for simplifying combinatorial expressions and understanding relationships between different combinations.
