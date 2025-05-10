Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Counting
3:33 minutes
Problem 4.4.35a
Textbook Question
Design Your Own Lottery You have been given the task of creating a new lottery. For each $1 ticket, the player will select 6 different numbers from 1 to 25 (without replacement), and the only prize will be the jackpot won by players who select the six numbers (in any order) that are later drawn.
a. What is the probability of winning with one ticket?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The player selects 6 numbers from a set of 25 numbers without replacement. The goal is to calculate the probability of selecting the exact 6 numbers that match the winning numbers, regardless of order.
Step 2: Recall the formula for combinations, which is used to calculate the number of ways to choose r items from a set of n items without regard to order. The formula is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mi>r</mi><mo>!</mo><mo>⁢</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>r</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>, where n is the total number of items, r is the number of items chosen, and '!' denotes factorial.
Step 3: Apply the combination formula to calculate the total number of ways to choose 6 numbers from 25. Here, n = 25 and r = 6. Substitute these values into the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mn>25</mn><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mn>6</mn><mo>!</mo><mo>⁢</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>25</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>6</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>.
Step 4: Simplify the factorials in the formula. Specifically, calculate <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mn>25</mn><mo>⁢</mo><mo>…</mo><mo>⁢</mo><mn>20</mn></mrow><mrow><mn>6</mn><mo>⁢</mo><mo>…</mo><mo>⁢</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac></math>, which represents the number of combinations.
Step 5: The probability of winning with one ticket is the reciprocal of the total number of combinations, since there is only one winning combination. Express this as: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mn>1</mn><mrow><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>25</mn><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mn>6</mn><mo>!</mo><mo>⁢</mo><mo>(</mo><mn>25</mn><mo>-</mo><mn>6</mn><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac><mo>)</mo></mrow></mfrac></math>.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combinatorics
Combinatorics is a branch of mathematics dealing with combinations and permutations of objects. In the context of the lottery, it helps determine how many different ways players can choose 6 numbers from a set of 25. The formula for combinations, denoted as C(n, k) = n! / (k!(n-k)!), is essential for calculating the total possible combinations of numbers.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this lottery scenario, the probability of winning with one ticket is calculated by dividing the number of successful outcomes (selecting the correct 6 numbers) by the total number of possible outcomes (all combinations of 6 numbers from 25).
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Independent Events
Independent events are outcomes that do not affect each other. In the context of the lottery, the selection of numbers is independent because the choice of one number does not influence the selection of another. Understanding this concept is crucial when calculating probabilities, as it allows for the straightforward application of combinatorial principles without concern for dependencies between selections.
Recommended video:
05:54
Probability of Multiple Independent Events
Watch next
Master Introduction to Permutations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning