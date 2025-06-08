Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter (like the mean) with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

t-Distribution The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution, but has heavier tails. It is used instead of the normal distribution when the sample size is small (typically n < 30) or when the population standard deviation is unknown, making it particularly useful for constructing confidence intervals for the mean. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution