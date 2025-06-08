Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:08 minutes
Problem 6.1.55
Textbook Question
When estimating the population mean, why not construct a 99% confidence interval every time?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a confidence interval: A confidence interval provides a range of values within which the true population parameter (e.g., the population mean) is likely to fall, based on a given confidence level (e.g., 95%, 99%). The confidence level represents the proportion of times the interval would capture the true parameter if the process were repeated many times.
Recognize the trade-off between confidence level and interval width: A higher confidence level (e.g., 99%) results in a wider confidence interval, meaning the estimate is less precise. Conversely, a lower confidence level (e.g., 90%) results in a narrower interval, providing a more precise estimate but with less certainty.
Consider the purpose of the analysis: If the goal is to make a highly precise estimate of the population mean, a narrower confidence interval (e.g., 95%) might be more appropriate. If the goal is to ensure a higher level of certainty, a wider interval (e.g., 99%) might be preferred.
Account for sample size and variability: A 99% confidence interval requires a larger sample size to maintain precision compared to a 95% confidence interval. If the sample size is small or the data is highly variable, constructing a 99% confidence interval may result in an interval that is too wide to be practically useful.
Balance precision and certainty: Constructing a 99% confidence interval every time may not always be necessary or efficient. The choice of confidence level should depend on the context of the problem, the desired balance between precision and certainty, and the resources available for data collection.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Trade-off Between Confidence Level and Precision
When constructing confidence intervals, there is a trade-off between the confidence level and the width of the interval. A higher confidence level, such as 99%, results in a wider interval, which may be less precise. Conversely, a lower confidence level, like 90%, yields a narrower interval but with less certainty that it contains the true mean.
Recommended video:
04:48
Population Standard Deviation Known
Sample Size Considerations
The sample size plays a crucial role in determining the width of a confidence interval. Larger sample sizes lead to more precise estimates of the population mean and narrower confidence intervals. Therefore, consistently using a 99% confidence interval may not be practical if the sample size is small, as it could result in overly broad intervals that are less informative.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning