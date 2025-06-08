Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population mean. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Trade-off Between Confidence Level and Precision When constructing confidence intervals, there is a trade-off between the confidence level and the width of the interval. A higher confidence level, such as 99%, results in a wider interval, which may be less precise. Conversely, a lower confidence level, like 90%, yields a narrower interval but with less certainty that it contains the true mean. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Population Standard Deviation Known