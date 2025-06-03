Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Size Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. It is crucial for ensuring that the results are statistically significant and can be generalized to a larger population. A larger sample size typically leads to more reliable estimates of population parameters. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Error Tolerance Error tolerance, often referred to as margin of error, indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall. Increasing the error tolerance means allowing for a wider range of possible values, which can reduce the required sample size since less precision is needed in the estimates. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval