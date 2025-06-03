Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:51 minutes
Problem 6.1.56b
Textbook Question
When all other quantities remain the same, how does the indicated change affect the minimum sample size requirement? Explain.
b. Increase in the error tolerance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the sample size (n), error tolerance (E), and other factors. The formula for determining the minimum sample size in many cases is: , where z is the z-score, σ is the population standard deviation, and E is the error tolerance.
Notice that the error tolerance (E) appears in the denominator of the formula, squared. This means that as E increases, the denominator becomes larger, which reduces the overall value of n.
Conclude that an increase in the error tolerance (E) will result in a decrease in the minimum sample size requirement, assuming all other quantities remain constant.
Explain why this happens: A larger error tolerance means we are willing to accept a less precise estimate, so fewer data points (a smaller sample size) are needed to achieve this level of precision.
Summarize: Increasing the error tolerance reduces the minimum sample size because the precision requirement is relaxed, leading to a smaller denominator in the sample size formula.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. It is crucial for ensuring that the results are statistically significant and can be generalized to a larger population. A larger sample size typically leads to more reliable estimates of population parameters.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Error Tolerance
Error tolerance, often referred to as margin of error, indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to fall. Increasing the error tolerance means allowing for a wider range of possible values, which can reduce the required sample size since less precision is needed in the estimates.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Statistical Power
Statistical power is the probability that a test will correctly reject a false null hypothesis. It is influenced by sample size, effect size, and significance level. When error tolerance increases, the power of the test may decrease if the sample size is not adjusted accordingly, potentially leading to less reliable conclusions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:53
Parameters vs. Statistics
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning