t-value The t-value is a statistic used in hypothesis testing to determine if there is a significant difference between the sample mean and the population mean. It is calculated by taking the difference between the sample mean (x̄) and the population mean (μ), and dividing it by the standard error of the mean. The t-value helps assess how far the sample mean is from the population mean in terms of standard deviations. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) The Standard Error of the Mean (SEM) quantifies how much the sample mean (x̄) is expected to vary from the true population mean (μ). It is calculated by dividing the sample standard deviation (s) by the square root of the sample size (n). A smaller SEM indicates that the sample mean is a more accurate estimate of the population mean, which is crucial for calculating the t-value. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean