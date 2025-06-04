Table of contents
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:04 minutes
Problem 6.1.53a
Textbook Question
Soccer Balls A soccer ball manufacturer wants to estimate the mean circumference of soccer balls within 0.15 inch.
a. Determine the minimum sample size required to construct a 99% confidence interval for the population mean. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.5 inch
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size for estimating a population mean. The formula is: , where is the sample size, is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, is the population standard deviation, and is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the z-score for a 99% confidence level. For a 99% confidence interval, the z-score corresponds to the critical value where the area under the standard normal curve is 0.995 (since 99% confidence level leaves 0.5% in each tail). The z-score can be found using a z-table or statistical software.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The population standard deviation is 0.5 inches, and the margin of error is 0.15 inches. Replace these values along with the z-score into the formula: .
Step 4: Simplify the numerator by squaring the product of the z-score and the population standard deviation. Then, simplify the denominator by squaring the margin of error.
Step 5: Divide the simplified numerator by the simplified denominator to calculate the minimum sample size. If the result is not a whole number, always round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this case, a 99% confidence interval means that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true mean circumference of soccer balls.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination involves calculating the number of observations needed to achieve a desired level of precision in estimating a population parameter. The formula for determining sample size for estimating a mean includes the desired margin of error, the population standard deviation, and the critical value corresponding to the confidence level.
Population Standard Deviation
The population standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this scenario, it is given as 0.5 inches, which indicates how much individual soccer ball circumferences are expected to deviate from the mean circumference. This value is crucial for calculating the required sample size to ensure the estimate is within the specified margin of error.
