Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a statistical estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. A smaller margin of error suggests a more precise estimate, while a larger margin indicates more variability. It is commonly calculated using the formula: Margin of Error = z * (s / √n), where z is the z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the probability that the margin of error will contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as a percentage, with common levels being 90%, 95%, and 99%. A higher confidence level means a wider margin of error, reflecting greater uncertainty about the estimate. In this case, c = 0.95 indicates a 95% confidence level, meaning we can be 95% confident that the true value lies within the calculated margin of error. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals