Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:47 minutes
Problem 6.2.7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7 and 8, find the margin of error for the values of c, s, and n.
c = 0.95, s = 5, n = 16
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for the margin of error (ME). The formula is ME = z * (s / sqrt(n)), where z is the critical value corresponding to the confidence level (c), s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Step 2: Determine the critical value (z) for the given confidence level (c = 0.95). For a 95% confidence level, the z-value can be found using a z-table or statistical software. It corresponds to the area under the standard normal curve.
Step 3: Calculate the standard error (SE) of the sample mean using the formula SE = s / sqrt(n). Substitute the given values of s = 5 and n = 16 into the formula.
Step 4: Multiply the critical value (z) by the standard error (SE) to compute the margin of error (ME). This step combines the results from Step 2 and Step 3.
Step 5: Interpret the margin of error in the context of the problem. It represents the range within which the true population mean is expected to lie with 95% confidence.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a statistical estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. A smaller margin of error suggests a more precise estimate, while a larger margin indicates more variability. It is commonly calculated using the formula: Margin of Error = z * (s / √n), where z is the z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the probability that the margin of error will contain the true population parameter. It is expressed as a percentage, with common levels being 90%, 95%, and 99%. A higher confidence level means a wider margin of error, reflecting greater uncertainty about the estimate. In this case, c = 0.95 indicates a 95% confidence level, meaning we can be 95% confident that the true value lies within the calculated margin of error.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Sample Size (n)
Sample size (n) refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. It plays a crucial role in determining the reliability and validity of statistical estimates. A larger sample size generally leads to a smaller margin of error, enhancing the precision of the estimate. In this question, n = 16 indicates that the analysis is based on 16 observations, which will influence the calculation of the margin of error.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning