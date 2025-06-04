Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

t-distribution The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used primarily in statistics for estimating population parameters when the sample size is small and the population standard deviation is unknown. The shape of the t-distribution is influenced by the degrees of freedom, which are determined by the sample size. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

degrees of freedom Degrees of freedom refer to the number of independent values or quantities that can vary in an analysis without violating any constraints. In the context of the t-distribution, degrees of freedom are calculated as the sample size minus one (n-1). As the sample size increases, the degrees of freedom increase, which affects the shape of the t-distribution, making it approach the normal distribution. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution