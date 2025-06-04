Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a statistical estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. A higher margin of error suggests less precision in the estimate, while a lower margin indicates greater confidence in the results. Recommended video: 04:08 04:08 Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the probability that the margin of error will capture the true population parameter. Common confidence levels include 90%, 95%, and 99%. In this case, a confidence level of 0.99 means that if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times, 99% of the calculated intervals would contain the true parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals