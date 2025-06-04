Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:35 minutes
Problem 6.2.8
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7 and 8, find the margin of error for the values of c, s, and n.
c = 0.99, s = 3, n = 6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for the margin of error (E). The margin of error is calculated using the formula: , where z is the critical value corresponding to the confidence level (c), s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Step 2: Determine the critical value (z) for the given confidence level (c = 0.99). Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-value that corresponds to a 99% confidence level. For a two-tailed test, this is the z-value where the area in the tails is 0.01 (0.005 in each tail).
Step 3: Plug in the given values for s and n into the formula. Here, s = 3 and n = 6. Substitute these values into the formula: .
Step 4: Simplify the denominator by calculating the square root of the sample size (n). Compute and substitute it into the formula.
Step 5: Multiply the critical value (z) by the fraction to calculate the margin of error (E). This will give you the final result.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Margin of Error
The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty in a statistical estimate. It indicates the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. A higher margin of error suggests less precision in the estimate, while a lower margin indicates greater confidence in the results.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the probability that the margin of error will capture the true population parameter. Common confidence levels include 90%, 95%, and 99%. In this case, a confidence level of 0.99 means that if the same sampling method were repeated multiple times, 99% of the calculated intervals would contain the true parameter.
Recommended video:
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Sample Size (n)
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. A larger sample size generally leads to a smaller margin of error, enhancing the reliability of the estimate. In this context, with n = 6, the sample size is relatively small, which may result in a larger margin of error compared to larger samples.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning