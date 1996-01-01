In which of the following situations is it appropriate to use the confidence interval formula for a proportion ()?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is important to ensure that a study has statistical validity?
A
Reporting only the results that confirm the researcher's expectations
B
Increasing the sample size without regard to sampling method
C
Using a random sample from the population of interest
D
Selecting only participants who are likely to support the hypothesis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that statistical validity refers to the extent to which the conclusions drawn from a study are accurate and reliable, particularly in representing the population of interest.
Recognize that using a random sample from the population is crucial because it ensures that every member of the population has an equal chance of being selected, which helps to avoid bias.
Note that reporting only results that confirm expectations introduces bias and undermines the validity of the study by ignoring contradictory evidence.
Understand that increasing sample size alone does not guarantee validity if the sampling method is flawed; the sample must be representative of the population.
Realize that selecting only participants who support the hypothesis leads to a biased sample and invalid conclusions, so it is important to avoid this practice.
