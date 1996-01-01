What is the primary purpose of statistical inference in the context of ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
All else being equal, which of the following methods can help increase the power of a study?
A
Decreasing the effect size
B
Increasing the population variance
C
Increasing the sample size
D
Using a higher significance level (for example, = instead of )
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the power of a study is the probability of correctly rejecting the null hypothesis when it is false. Power depends on several factors: effect size, sample size, population variance, and significance level (\alpha).
Recognize that decreasing the effect size actually reduces power because smaller effects are harder to detect.
Note that increasing the population variance increases the noise in the data, which makes it harder to detect an effect, thus decreasing power.
Increasing the sample size reduces the standard error, making it easier to detect an effect and therefore increases the power of the study.
Using a higher significance level (e.g., \alpha = 0.10 instead of 0.05) increases power because it makes it easier to reject the null hypothesis, but it also increases the risk of a Type I error.
