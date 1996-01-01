In the context of hypothesis testing, what is the impact of increasing the sample size on the -value, assuming the effect size remains constant?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
According to the law of large numbers, as the sample size increases, which of the following statements is true about the ?
A
The always equals the .
B
The tends to get closer to the .
C
The becomes more variable and less predictable.
D
The moves further away from the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Law of Large Numbers (LLN), which states that as the sample size \(n\) increases, the sample mean \(\overline{X}\) tends to get closer to the population mean \(\mu\).
Recognize that the LLN does not guarantee the sample mean will always equal the population mean, but rather that the difference between them becomes smaller on average as \(n\) grows.
Recall that the variability of the sample mean decreases with larger sample sizes, because the standard error of the mean is given by \(\frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\), where \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation.
Note that because the standard error decreases, the sample mean becomes more stable and predictable, not more variable or less predictable.
Conclude that the correct interpretation is: the sample mean tends to get closer to the population mean as the sample size increases.
