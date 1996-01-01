According to the law of large numbers, as the sample size increases, which of the following statements is true about the ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Suppose the waiting times for patients needing emergency service are normally distributed with a mean of minutes and a standard deviation of minutes. What proportion of patients wait minutes or less?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given parameters: the waiting times are normally distributed with a mean \( \mu = 12 \) minutes and a standard deviation \( \sigma = 3 \) minutes.
Define the problem: we want to find the proportion of patients who wait 9 minutes or less. This means we are looking for \( P(X \leq 9) \), where \( X \) is the waiting time.
Convert the raw score (9 minutes) to a standard normal score (z-score) using the formula: \[ z = \frac{X - \mu}{\sigma} \] Substitute the values to get: \[ z = \frac{9 - 12}{3} \]
Use the standard normal distribution table (z-table) or a calculator to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. This gives the proportion of patients waiting 9 minutes or less.
Interpret the result: the value obtained from the z-table is the proportion of patients whose waiting time is at most 9 minutes.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
