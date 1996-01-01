In interval estimation, as the sample size becomes larger, the interval estimate:
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following best describes what the Central Limit Theorem states in the context of confidence intervals?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which of the following correctly expresses a confidence interval for a population mean in the standard form?
In the context of constructing a confidence interval for the mean of a normal distribution with known variance, which function is used to evaluate the probability that a sample mean falls within a certain range of the population mean?
Which of the following best describes the main disadvantage of the moving average when used to estimate a population parameter in the context of confidence intervals?
Make a 90% confidence interval for a parameter, y, with point estimate y^=−1.5, & margin of error E=3.25.
Determining Sample Size. Assume that each sample is a simple random sample obtained from a normally distributed population.
You want to estimate for the population of diastolic blood pressures of air traffic controllers in the United States. Find the minimum sample size needed to be 95% confident that the sample standard deviation s is within 1% of σ. Is this sample size practical?
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations