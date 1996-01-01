Which of the following is not a conclusion of the Central Limit Theorem?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
How does increasing the sample size affect the width of the confidence interval for the population mean ?
Given the following time series data: , , , , , and using the simple exponential smoothing (SES) method with smoothing constant , what is the forecast for the next period (period ) if the initial forecast for period is ?
When constructing a 93% confidence interval for a population proportion , what value of should be used as the critical value?
Which of the following is not true of the confidence level of a confidence interval?
Suppose a random sample of size is taken from a population with unknown mean and known standard deviation . The sample mean is . Calculate the standard error of the mean (rounded to 4 decimal places). May normality be assumed for the sampling distribution of the mean?
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
