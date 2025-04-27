Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
1:55 minutes
Problem 7.1.7
Textbook Question
Finding Critical Values
In Exercises 5–8, find the critical value z=a/2 that corresponds to the given confidence level.
99.5%
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The critical value z_{α/2} is a z-score that corresponds to the given confidence level. For a 99.5% confidence level, the area in the middle of the standard normal distribution is 0.995, and the remaining area (α) is split equally between the two tails.
Step 2: Calculate α. Subtract the confidence level from 1 to find the total area in the tails: α = 1 - 0.995 = 0.005.
Step 3: Divide α by 2 to find the area in one tail: α/2 = 0.005 / 2 = 0.0025. This represents the area in the left tail of the standard normal distribution.
Step 4: Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area of 1 - α/2 = 1 - 0.0025 = 0.9975. This cumulative area represents the area to the left of the critical value z_{α/2}.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The z-score you find is the critical value z_{α/2} for the 99.5% confidence level. This value is symmetric, so the critical values are ±z_{α/2}.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Value
A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic that separates the region where the null hypothesis is rejected from the region where it is not rejected. In the context of confidence intervals, it corresponds to the z-score that captures the desired level of confidence, indicating how many standard deviations away from the mean a data point must be to fall within a certain confidence level.
