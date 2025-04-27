Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Value A critical value is a point on the scale of the test statistic that separates the region where the null hypothesis is rejected from the region where it is not rejected. In the context of confidence intervals, it corresponds to the z-score that captures the desired level of confidence, indicating how far from the mean we need to go to encompass a certain percentage of the data. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter. Common confidence levels are 90%, 95%, and 99%. A 90% confidence level means that if we were to take many samples and build a confidence interval from each, approximately 90% of those intervals would contain the true parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals