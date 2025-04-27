Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, such as 95% or 80%, indicating the probability that the interval will capture the true value if the experiment were repeated multiple times. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the confidence interval. A higher confidence level, such as 95%, means a wider interval because it accounts for more variability and uncertainty in the data, while a lower level, like 80%, results in a narrower interval. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals