Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
6:47 minutes
Problem 7.1.4
Textbook Question
Confidence Levels
Given specific sample data, such as the data given in Exercise 1, which confidence interval is wider: the 95% confidence interval or the 80% confidence interval? Why is it wider?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of confidence intervals. A confidence interval provides a range of values within which the true population parameter (e.g., mean or proportion) is expected to lie, based on the sample data. The confidence level (e.g., 95% or 80%) indicates the probability that the interval contains the true parameter.
Step 2: Recognize the relationship between confidence level and interval width. Higher confidence levels (e.g., 95%) require a wider interval to ensure that the true parameter is captured within the range. Lower confidence levels (e.g., 80%) result in narrower intervals because there is less certainty about capturing the true parameter.
Step 3: Recall the formula for a confidence interval: \( \text{Confidence Interval} = \bar{x} \pm z \cdot \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( \bar{x} \) is the sample mean, \( z \) is the critical value corresponding to the confidence level, \( s \) is the sample standard deviation, and \( n \) is the sample size. The critical value \( z \) increases as the confidence level increases, leading to a wider interval.
Step 4: Compare the 95% and 80% confidence intervals. The 95% confidence interval is wider because it uses a larger \( z \)-value (critical value) to ensure a higher probability of capturing the true parameter. The 80% confidence interval uses a smaller \( z \)-value, resulting in a narrower range.
Step 5: Conclude that the width of a confidence interval is directly related to the confidence level. A higher confidence level (e.g., 95%) requires a wider interval to account for greater uncertainty, while a lower confidence level (e.g., 80%) allows for a narrower interval due to reduced certainty.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, such as 95% or 80%, indicating the probability that the interval will capture the true value if the experiment were repeated multiple times.
Recommended video:
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the degree of certainty that the true population parameter lies within the confidence interval. A higher confidence level, such as 95%, means a wider interval because it accounts for more variability and uncertainty in the data, while a lower level, like 80%, results in a narrower interval.
Recommended video:
Margin of Error
The margin of error is the amount of error that is allowed in the estimation of a population parameter. It is influenced by the confidence level and sample size; a higher confidence level increases the margin of error, leading to a wider confidence interval, while a lower confidence level decreases it, resulting in a narrower interval.
Recommended video:
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
Watch next
Master Constructing Confidence Intervals for Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning