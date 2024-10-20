Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Your company has asked you to estimate the proportion of people who prefer the color red over other primary colors for manufacturing purposes. If they want the estimate to be within .01 of the true proportion with 95% confidence, how many people should you survey?
A
1825
B
6766
C
9604
D
97