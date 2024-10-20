Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Multiple Choice
You want to make a confidence interval for the population proportion of people between years old who have gotten a speeding ticket in the past years. A prior study found that of people between years old have received a speeding ticket in the last year. If you want your estimate to be accurate within of the true population proportion, what is the minimum sample size needed?
A
1007
B
1006
C
579
D
1309