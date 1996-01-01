In Problems 13–16, construct a confidence interval for p₁ - p₂ at the given level of confidence.
x₁ = 109, n₁ = 475, x₂ = 78, n₂ = 325, 99% confidence
x₁ = 804, n₁ = 874, x₂ = 892, n₂ = 954, 95% confidence
Reading Rates The reading speed of second-grade students is approximately normal, with a mean of 90 words per minute (wpm) and a standard deviation of 10 wpm.
f. There is a 5% chance that the mean reading speed of a random sample of 20 second-grade students will exceed what value?
True or False: A 95% confidence interval for a population proportion with lower bound 0.45 and upper bound 0.51 means there is a 95% probability the population proportion is between 0.45 and 0.51.
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Find the margin of error for a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
Over the first days of the semester, one student is late to class on days. Construct a confidence interval for the true proportion of time this student is late.
A previous study found that your school consists of 60% White/Caucasian students. You want the 98% confidence interval for the proportion of White/Caucasian students to be no more than .05 away from the true proportion. How many students must you include in a sample to create this confidence interval?