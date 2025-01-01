Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reflection in Geometry Reflection in geometry refers to flipping a shape or graph over a specific line, creating a mirror image. For functions, reflecting across the x-axis means that for every point (x, y) on the graph, there is a corresponding point (x, -y). This concept is crucial for understanding how transformations affect the position and orientation of graphs. Recommended video: 5:00 5:00 Reflections of Functions

Square Root Function The square root function, denoted as y = √x, is defined for x ≥ 0 and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually. Understanding the properties of this function helps in visualizing how its reflection across the x-axis alters its shape and position. Recommended video: 2:20 2:20 Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property