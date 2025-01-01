Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
2:46 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Key Concepts
Reflection in Geometry
Reflection in geometry refers to flipping a shape or graph over a specific line, creating a mirror image. For functions, reflecting across the x-axis means that for every point (x, y) on the graph, there is a corresponding point (x, -y). This concept is crucial for understanding how transformations affect the position and orientation of graphs.
Square Root Function
The square root function, denoted as y = √x, is defined for x ≥ 0 and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually. Understanding the properties of this function helps in visualizing how its reflection across the x-axis alters its shape and position.
Transformations of Functions
Transformations of functions involve changing the position or shape of a graph through operations such as translations, reflections, stretches, and compressions. In this case, reflecting the square root function across the x-axis results in the negative square root function, ƒ(x) = -√x, which inverts the y-values while keeping the x-values unchanged.
