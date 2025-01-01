Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
3:30 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Work each matching problem.
Match each equation in Column I with a description of its graph from Column II as it relates to the graph of y = x².
I II
a. y = (x - 7)² A. a translation to the left 7 units
b. y = x² - 7 B. a translation to the right 7 units
c. y = 7x² C. a translation up 7 units
d. y = (x + 7)² D. a translation down 7 units
e. y = x² + 7 E. a vertical stretching by a factor of 7
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Transformations of Functions
Transformations of functions involve shifting, stretching, or reflecting the graph of a function. For quadratic functions like y = x², horizontal shifts occur when adding or subtracting a value from x, while vertical shifts happen when adding or subtracting a value from the entire function. Understanding these transformations is crucial for matching equations to their graphical representations.
Vertical Stretching and Compression
Vertical stretching and compression refer to how the graph of a function is altered by multiplying the function by a constant factor. For example, in the equation y = 7x², the graph is stretched vertically by a factor of 7, making it narrower compared to the standard parabola y = x². This concept is essential for recognizing how changes in the coefficient of x² affect the graph's shape.
Graphing Quadratic Functions
Graphing quadratic functions involves plotting parabolas, which are U-shaped curves. The standard form y = ax² + bx + c helps identify the vertex, axis of symmetry, and direction of opening. Recognizing how different forms of quadratic equations relate to the basic graph of y = x² allows for accurate matching of equations to their graphical descriptions.
