Graphing Quadratic Functions Graphing quadratic functions involves plotting a parabola defined by the equation. The standard form of a quadratic function is ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c, where 'a' determines the direction of the parabola (upward or downward), and 'c' represents the y-intercept. Understanding how changes in 'c' affect the graph's position is crucial for accurately shifting the graph. Recommended video: 6:36 6:36 Quadratic Formula

Vertical Shifts Vertical shifts in graphing occur when a constant is added to or subtracted from a function. For example, in the function ƒ(x) = x² - 3, the '-3' indicates a downward shift of the graph by 3 units. This concept is essential for understanding how the graph's position changes without altering its shape. Recommended video: 6:31 6:31 Phase Shifts