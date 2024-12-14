Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Problem 1
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
To graph the function ƒ(x) = x² - 3, shift the graph of y = x² down ___ units.
Graphing Quadratic Functions
Graphing quadratic functions involves plotting a parabola defined by the equation. The standard form of a quadratic function is ƒ(x) = ax² + bx + c, where 'a' determines the direction of the parabola (upward or downward), and 'c' represents the y-intercept. Understanding how changes in 'c' affect the graph's position is crucial for accurately shifting the graph.
Quadratic Formula
Vertical Shifts
Vertical shifts in graphing occur when a constant is added to or subtracted from a function. For example, in the function ƒ(x) = x² - 3, the '-3' indicates a downward shift of the graph by 3 units. This concept is essential for understanding how the graph's position changes without altering its shape.
Phase Shifts
Parabola Characteristics
A parabola is a symmetric curve defined by a quadratic function, characterized by its vertex, axis of symmetry, and direction of opening. The vertex represents the minimum or maximum point of the parabola, depending on the sign of 'a'. Recognizing these features helps in visualizing how the graph transforms with vertical shifts.
Eliminating the Parameter Example 1
