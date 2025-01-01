Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graph Transformations Graph transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In this case, the function ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² represents a horizontal shift of the basic quadratic function y = x². Understanding how changes in the function's equation affect its graph is crucial for accurately completing the sentence. Recommended video: 5:25 5:25 Introduction to Transformations

Horizontal Shifts A horizontal shift occurs when the graph of a function is moved left or right along the x-axis. For the function ƒ(x) = (x + 4)², the '+4' indicates a shift to the left by 4 units. This concept is essential for determining the correct direction of the shift when completing the sentence. Recommended video: 6:31 6:31 Phase Shifts