Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
2:56 minutes
Problem 3
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graph Transformations
Graph transformations involve shifting, reflecting, stretching, or compressing the graph of a function. In this case, the function ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² represents a horizontal shift of the basic quadratic function y = x². Understanding how changes in the function's equation affect its graph is crucial for accurately completing the sentence.
Horizontal Shifts
A horizontal shift occurs when the graph of a function is moved left or right along the x-axis. For the function ƒ(x) = (x + 4)², the '+4' indicates a shift to the left by 4 units. This concept is essential for determining the correct direction of the shift when completing the sentence.
Quadratic Functions
Quadratic functions are polynomial functions of degree two, typically represented in the form y = ax² + bx + c. The graph of a quadratic function is a parabola. Recognizing the standard form of a quadratic function helps in understanding how its graph behaves and how transformations affect its position on the coordinate plane.
