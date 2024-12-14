Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
2:12 minutes
Problem 6
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = √-x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Reflection in Graphs
Reflection in graphs refers to the flipping of a graph over a specific axis. For instance, reflecting a graph across the x-axis means that for every point (x, y) on the original graph, there is a corresponding point (x, -y) on the reflected graph. This concept is crucial for understanding how transformations affect the shape and position of functions.
Square Root Function
The square root function, denoted as y = √x, is defined for non-negative values of x and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually. Understanding the properties of this function helps in analyzing its transformations, such as reflections and shifts.
Transformation of Functions
Transformation of functions involves changing the position or shape of a graph through operations like translations, reflections, and stretches. In this case, reflecting the square root function across the x-axis alters its output values, leading to the function ƒ(x) = √-x, which is defined for non-positive x values. Recognizing these transformations is essential for manipulating and interpreting function graphs.
