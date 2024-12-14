Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reflection in Graphs Reflection in graphs refers to the flipping of a graph over a specific axis. For instance, reflecting a graph across the x-axis means that for every point (x, y) on the original graph, there is a corresponding point (x, -y) on the reflected graph. This concept is crucial for understanding how transformations affect the shape and position of functions. Recommended video: 4:25 4:25 Graphs of Shifted and Reflected Functions

Square Root Function The square root function, denoted as y = √x, is defined for non-negative values of x and produces non-negative outputs. Its graph is a curve that starts at the origin (0,0) and increases gradually. Understanding the properties of this function helps in analyzing its transformations, such as reflections and shifts. Recommended video: 2:20 2:20 Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property