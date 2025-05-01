Given that the measure of central angle is radians in a circle of radius , what is the area of the shaded sector? Choose the correct formula from the options below.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following formulas could be used to calculate the area of a sector in a circle with radius and central angle (in radians)?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the area of a sector of a circle is a fraction of the area of the entire circle, where the fraction is determined by the central angle \( \theta \) compared to the full angle of the circle.
Since the angle \( \theta \) is given in radians, the full angle of the circle is \( 2\pi \) radians, so the fraction of the circle represented by the sector is \( \frac{\theta}{2\pi} \).
The area of the entire circle is given by the formula \( \pi r^2 \), where \( r \) is the radius of the circle.
To find the area of the sector, multiply the fraction of the circle by the total area: \( \text{Area of sector} = \frac{\theta}{2\pi} \times \pi r^2 \).
Simplify the expression by canceling \( \pi \) in numerator and denominator, resulting in \( \text{Area of sector} = \frac{1}{2} r^2 \theta \), which matches the formula \( \frac{\theta}{2} r^2 \).
