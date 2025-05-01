Given a circle with radius and a central angle measured in radians, what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Given a circle with radius and a central angle measured in radians, what is the area of the shaded sector formed by this angle?
Recall that the area of a full circle is given by the formula \(\text{Area} = \pi \cdot r^{2}\), where \(r\) is the radius of the circle.
Understand that the central angle \(\theta\) (in radians) defines a sector of the circle, which is a 'slice' of the circle proportional to the angle \(\theta\) compared to the full angle of \$2\pi$ radians.
Since the full circle corresponds to an angle of \$2\pi\( radians, the fraction of the circle's area represented by the sector is \)\frac{\theta}{2\pi}$.
Multiply the total area of the circle by this fraction to find the area of the sector: \(\text{Sector Area} = \frac{\theta}{2\pi} \times \pi r^{2}\).
Simplify the expression by canceling \(\pi\) in numerator and denominator to get the formula for the sector area: \(\text{Sector Area} = \frac{\theta \cdot r^{2}}{2}\).
